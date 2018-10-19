Donny and Marie Osmond's long-running Las Vegas show will come to an end next year.

During an appearance on Las Vegas's "Morning Blend" show, Donny said the two will hang it up after more than a decade in Sin City. The announcement was rather surprising, as the duo recently re-signed their contract, adding an 11th year at the Flamingo Las Vegas.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

The contract ends November 2019.

"Next year is our final year," Donny said. "We've been talking about it for quite a while, but definitely, our countdown has started."

Donny later confirmed the news to a Vegas reporter named Dayna Roselli on her Instagram Story.

"It was supposed to be 6 weeks, and this is our eleventh year," he said, "Who woulda thunk."

The "Donny & Marie" show began in September 2008 and was supposed to be done after a month and a half. Due to overwhelming ticket demand, the duo continued the show and eventually inked a long-term Vegas residency.

Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Marie has not commented on Donny's announcement, nor has Donny elaborated.

The stunning reveal came a day after Britney Spears announced that she is returning to Las Vegas for a new residency show titled "Domination."