On March 5, Page Six speculated that nine months after they'd started dating, model Adriana Lima and her boyfriend, Turkish self-help guru Metin Hara, had seemingly split.

They hadn't been spending time together publicly: Adriana, 36, partied solo on Oscar night and spent much of February in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival, the New York Post's gossip column noted. Metin, 35, also posted what was seen as a cryptic message on Instagram in February alongside an old photo of the Brazilian beauty: "She was the poem I always wanted to write," it read.

But on March 18, Page Six revealed that nope, the two are still very much a couple.

The report explains that Adriana recently shared a photo of herself with Metin captioned "My love?" on her Instagram Story as well as a pic of the author with her family at a table full of Brazilian food.

Metin, 35, also talked about Adriana in a March 11 interview with a newspaper in his native Turkey.

He said, the Post writes, that every day, Adriana calls his mom, who has Stage 4 lung cancer. He also said that though he and the mother of two (with ex-husband Marko Jaric, a former NBA star) are not yet planning to marry, "As long as our love for each other endures, we will live and die together."

In November 2017, Adriana marked their five-month dating anniversary with a message on Instagram, reposting a selfie Metin had original shared in June 2017.

She captioned it, "❤️Exactly today 5 months ago I️ met/chose love❤️ The beginning of a new beginning ❤️."