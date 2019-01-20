Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron have been quietly dating for a month, according to a new report.

Over the weekend, The Sun said the two were introduced by Charlize's ex-fiance, Sean Penn.

"They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now," a source told the British tabloid. "They've been friends for some time — ironically through Sean — but things have developed."

The pair has not confirmed the romance, but The Sun claimed that the two were together last week at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont. Brad allegedly joined her after viewing a movie.

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

"Brad came over to Chateau afterwards, changed his outfit and joined Charlize in a corner of the bar," the source said. "She was on a vodka cocktail while he stuck to mineral water."

The source added, "They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her. Brad seemed in a really good place — they both looked really happy."

Brad hasn't had a serious romance since splitting with ex Angelina Jolie in 2016. Charlize called off her engagement to Sean in 2015.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Charlize has apparently not met Brad and Angelina's six children, nor has he met Charlize's kids.

Interestingly, Radar Online reported in 2017 that Angelina and Charlize have been feuding over movie roles for years.

"The hate fest between these two started a long time ago and just won't stop," an insider told Radar. "It's as though directors are getting a buzz out of playing them against each other, by dangling a script to both of them then leaving them to b---- and slug it out."