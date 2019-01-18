'To Catch a Predator' host Chris Hansen faces financial ruin, divorce and eviction, plus more news

'To Catch a Predator' host Chris Hansen faces eviction, $1.5M-plus debt after arrest

Ten years after "To Catch a Predator" went off the air, its former host, Chris Hansen, is in serious financial trouble. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the 59-year-old TV journalist was arrested for larceny in Connecticut after writing $13,000 worth of bad checks to a local vendor to cover the cost of mugs, T-shirts and other materials he intended to use as prizes in a Kickstarter campaign to reboot his MSNBC series. A few days after his arrest, the "Crime Watch Daily" host was evicted from his apartment in New York City for allegedly failing to pay thousands of dollars to his landlord. But bills for his back rent and mugs barely skim the surface of Hansen's full debt. According to the Daily Mail, multiple creditors have filed complaints about Hansen over the years, alleging he owes more than a million dollars to various banks and credit companies. Specifically, the Mail reports Hansen owes US Bank Trust $1,078,164.73 plus $126,356.35 to TD Bank; $57,931.72 and $15,000 to Ally Financial. He's also reportedly at least $250,000 behind on his taxes -- and in the midst of a divorce from his wife, Mary Jo Hansen. As for that Kickstarter campaign? The goal was to raise $75,000. He reportedly raised $89,000 courtesy of donors, many of whom later complained on the page that they never received the prizes they'd been promised. Hansen had not yet commented as of Friday, Jan. 18.

