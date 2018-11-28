Celebs who had trouble with the law in 2018

Police arrested or sentenced quite a few celebrities in 2018, including this once revered comedian. Though a jury ended up deadlocked in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case in 2017, he was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in an April 2018 retrial. The "The Cosby Show" star began a three-to-10-year prison sentence at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania on Sept. 25. Over the past few years, dozens of women have come forward to accuse the comedian of using quaaludes to drug them and take advantage of them sexually. Keep reading to uncover more celebs who ended up under arrest or in the slammer in 2018...

