Prosectors have dropped an assault charge against rapper T.I., stemming from his confrontation with a security guard outside his neighborhood earlier this year.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

In May, T.I. was arrested after a security guard outside his guard-gated community in Atlanta wouldn't let him past the gates, despite T.I. owning a home there. The guard, according to T.I., was sleeping on the job when T.I. rolled up early in the morning. He immediately demanded to see the rapper's I.D., which he didn't have.

Police were eventually called. At some point, T.I. told the security guard, "You're making it worse for yourself, man ... You're gonna have to deal with me." Police felt that this was a threat and arrested him for assault.

TMZ reported on Oct. 17 that prosecutors thought that was a real stretch and dropped the charge. He still faces three counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count of misdemeanor public drunkenness.

Patrick Lewis / Starpix / REX/Shutterstock

After the arrest, the rapper spoke to The Blast and said he got locked up because he's an affluent African-American celebrity and police near his home are "white cops in a very white area."

In a video posted afterward, T.I. called the arrest "nonsense," and said he was "inconvenienced."

"With all I've been through, this is small potatoes, man," he said. "We're gonna let God deal with the craziness."