Thanks to his wealth and fame, Bill Cosby has long enjoyed special treatment in his life.

And the comedian -- who on April 26 was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home 14 years ago -- will continue to get special treatment if a judge sentences him to prison this summer.

TRACIE VAN AUKEN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

According to a new report from TMZ, because of his health issues and concerns for his security, Cosby, 80, won't be treated like other prisoners.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections offers special services for inmates who have special needs, TMZ explains, and Cosby fits the bill because he is essentially blind.

"We're told some assistance Cosby could receive includes a fellow inmate escorting him around the prison for his daily routine, or -- if his health is bad enough -- he could be assigned to a special needs cell... where daily essentials are brought to him," TMZ writes.

He's facing 30 years behind bars -- 10 years for each count on which he was found guilty, as well as the possibly of fines up to $25,000 for each crime. He'll find out his fate when he's sentenced by a judge in early July.

Splash News

If he's locked up, law enforcement sources tell TMZ, because Cosby is so old and infirm -- he often walked into court with the assistance of a cane -- he might be eligible for assistance from one of the Department of Corrections' 500 trained peer support specialists "who serve as guides during the tough acclimation to prison life," the website explains.

Officials will also take a look at the disgraced comedy star and sexual predator's case to decide if additional security measures must be taken in order to ensure his safety while behind bars.

For now, Cosby has been ordered to remain at his home in suburban Philadelphia -- where he's on house arrest under GPS monitoring -- until he's sentenced.

According to a new report from Page Six, Cosby is mentally preparing himself for prison -- though he still maintains he did nothing wrong despite a jury's findings and accounts from dozens of women who have accused him of drugging, raping and sexual assaulting them over the last several decades.

Matt Slocum/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"When they send me to that place, I want you to be there to tell my story because it seems no one is listening, no one wants the real story," Cosby told Page Six.

Last year during his first aggravated indecent assault trial, which ended in a mistrial when jurors were unable to come to a unanimous decision, Cosby spoke to a reporter from the New York Post's column to explain why he refused to take a plea deal. "When there was talk of a plea bargain, I said no," Cosby told Page Six. "I just refused to plead guilty to something that just didn't happen. It didn't happen, and Andrea knows that, and I think [prosecutors] know that."

If he'd taken the deal back then, he'd had served house arrest, registered as a sex offender and been on probation for an undisclosed period, Page Six reported.

"Why take a deal? Not when they want me to say that I'm a sex offender. I didn't do what they said I did," Cosby insisted.