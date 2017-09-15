Hollywood's hottest men who get better with age

It seems like only yesterday the hottest men in Hollywood were strapping young lads commanding our attention with their good looks and exciting talent. Today, decades later, they're still at it -- and finer than ever. Since we all know a dash of salt and pepper makes everything more delicious, Wonderwall.com took inventory of the hottest seasoned celebs over 40 who just keep getting better with age (and grays)... starting with a sparkling blue-eyed hunk who's been making us sigh since he popped up on "Saved By the Bell: The New Class" back in 1993. James Marsden will turn 43 on Sept. 18, 2017 -- but don't let his middle age fool you, because he's clearly still got it. Up next for this smoking-hot "Westworld" star is the biographical drama "Shock and Awe."

