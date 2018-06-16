Ex 3 Doors Down bassist arrested in Mississippi
TMZ first reported on Friday, June 15 that the Jackson County, Mississippi sheriff's department responded to the home of rocker Todd Harrell, ex-bassist of popular '00s group 3 Doors Down, after an alarm was activated.
While his wife explained to deputies that the two of them had been in a heated argument that turned physical, officers discovered guns and drugs at the scene. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and Harrell was eventually arrested, reports TMZ.
It turned out that the former band bassist was also wanted in Tennessee on a probation violation—he's now being contained without bond.
Also, according to TMZ, Harrell, whose former band is known for such hits as "Kryptonite" and "Here without You," was booked in Jackson County, Mississippi and faces a charge of domestic violence simple assault, as well as a count of marijuana possession and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
The reason why he's a felon, continued TMZ, Harrell was imprisoned back in 2015 for his part in a crash in Nashville, Tennessee that occurred in 2013. Harrell was driving over the speed limit while under the influence, when he caused another vehicle to hit a guardrail—the other driver ended up dying from his injuries. Also, Harrell received another DUI in February of 2014.