"Gossip Girl" actor Patrick Boll was arrested in Florida for allegedly trying to solicit a prostitute.

The actor, along with five other men, was arrested at a Naples hotel after he allegedly gave an officer posing as a prostitute $150 in cash "and negotiated to have straight sex" with her.

Carolyn Contino/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

A Florida judge was also arrested in the sting.

According to the Naples Daily News, all the men either texted or called the woman who they believed to be a prostitute and negotiated a price in exchange for sex.

Collier County Sheriff's Office

Patrick, who has also appeared in "How to be Single," and "The Good Wife," was arrested for soliciting prostitution. The accomplished Broadway star, who is married and has two children, bailed out of jail shortly after.

The 53-year-old will be arraigned in Collier County Court on March 7.

The actor was reportedly in Florida performing in the play "The King & I." The play ended on Feb. 11.

The six men arrested ranged in age from 29 to 70.