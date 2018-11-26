Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heather Locklear's mandatory psychiatric hold has been extended, according to a new report.

On Monday, TMZ said Heather could be in treatment for two additional weeks.

The "Melrose Place" star was initially placed on a psychiatric hold last week. It was supposed to last three days. However, doctors believed they needed more time with the actress and got several more weeks added to her treatment.

It's very likely that Heather won't stay in treatment for two weeks, and her team wants her to enter a facility for more long-term treatment, TMZ said on Nov. 26. Still, this isn't as cut-and-dry as it seems — Heather wants to stay at home rather than check into another facility, and the decision is hers.

Last week, paramedics were called to Heather's home after her attorney and therapist felt she desperately needed help.

To put it lightly, 2018 has been a year to forget for the TV star. In February, she was arrested for domestic violence and assaulting a police officer. TMZ reported that Heather's brother went to her home that evening and saw the actress and her boyfriend fighting. He called 911. Once police officers arrived and tried to take Heather in, she allegedly became combative and attacked a cop. In addition to the DV charge, she was also arrested on three counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer.

After the arrest, Heather was taken to the hospital for evaluation. But she caught a break. On March 12, the district attorney charged the actress, 56, with four counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer along with with one count of resisting/obstructing an officer. She was not charged with assaulting her boyfriend, despite that being the original reason for her arrest.

Later in the year, however, things got worse for Heather, and on June 17, she was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation after allegedly attacking her parents and threatening to shoot herself. In August, new charges were added related to her alleged attack on the cop as well as an altercation with an EMT. She entered a long-term rehab facility in hopes of treating her problems.