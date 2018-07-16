Farrah Abraham will have to face the music for her hotel altercation and subsequent arrest last month.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has filed two charges against the "Teen Mom" alum for allegedly attacking a security guard at the famed Beverly Hills Hotel on June 13. TMZ said she's facing charges for battery and resisting an officer, both misdemeanors.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for MTV

If convicted on both charges, she faces up to 18 months in jail.

Farrah was arrested at the aforementioned hotel in the early morning hours of June 13 after fighting with a hotel security guard. According to reports, a hotel security officer asked Farrah to leave the hotel after getting into a verbal spat with some guests. During the fracas, the officer said Farrah hit him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed his head as he tried preventing her from reentering the hotel.

The man suffered minor injuries.

After she was released from jail, Farrah took to Instagram to argue that she was arrested because she's famous.

"No charges & no jail time , I chose this life and I handle being targeted as a public figure & public punching bag ALL is Fair In Farrah's world I will never believe the lies that people need to sell to make a dollar off me- Happy it's all recorded and documented as I should never feel unsafe and be targeted at a hotel I'm staying at The Beverly Hills hotel truly allowed misconduct by staff to a paying guest there's no need for me or anyone else to be treated this way," she captioned an Instagram screen grab of a TMZ story about her release from jail.

"The Beverly Hills Police officers should stop having power trips and lying and selling stories to TMZ, while you let all of Beverly Hills be robbed, car break ins, stealing go on... focus on really protecting the public and doing good for Beverly Hills instead of creating made up problems," she concluded.

RSMX/starmaxinc.com/REX/Shutterstock

Farrah also spoke to TMZ herself about why she thinks hotel staff called the cops on her and why she was booked.

"I really think this is blown way out of proportion. It's a very simple situation. I was just targeted. Things are made up. I can handle it. It is fine," she told TMZ in a video. "I don't know who called the cops, why people called the cops. It wasn't necessary."