Gretchen Wilson has spoken out about her arrest aboard an airplane last week.

"It's been really frustrating for me not to be able to talk about it because people who know me know that I just want get it straight," she told the website Taste of Country. "I'm reading all of these headlines and am like, 'Oh gosh, it's so wrong. It's all so wrong!'"

The "Redneck Woman" singer wouldn't detail the arrest or what exactly happened, only saying the ordeal left her "saddened,"

"I don't know that I could say — I mean, I'm embarrassed that that situation got to where it was, but not personally," she said.

According to TMZ, Gretchen was arrested on Aug. 21 after an incident aboard a commercial airliner during a flight from New York to Connecticut. Law enforcement sources said the Grammy winning singer got into a shoving match with another passenger over the airplane's restroom, all while the the plane was cursing at altitude.

She was arrested by police officers when the plane landed. After the arrest, Gretchen tweeted, "The truth will prevail."

TMZ said the singer "threw her hands in the air and demanded to be arrested" after seeing law enforcement. A police report indicated that while she was being interviewed by police, she "became belligerent towards the troopers, and caused a disturbance." Gretchen was booked into jail for 2nd-degree breach of peace.

One of the hardest parts of the incident, she said, wasn't so much the arrest, but having to tell her mother and daughter what happened in a text message.

"I got a bunch of WTFs and question marks, is kind of what I got," she said. "They weren't worried though. They could tell by my texting and you know, what I was saying to them, that I was going to be okay."

Grethen joked, "Talk about rough landing. It's not funny. It's not a funny situation at all."