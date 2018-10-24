"Ray Donovan" star Marion Hall has been formally charged with felony child abuse for allegedly getting drunk and letting his 2-year-old son drive him home, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

On Oct. 3, Marion, also known as Pooch, was arrested after fellow drivers saw him letting his toddler son steer the car while sitting on his lap. The alleged incident ended when Pooch's car hit a parked car. After police arrived, Pooch was given a field sobriety test and, according to TMZ, he "could barely walk."

TMZ also reported that Pooch blew a .25, which is more than three times the legal limit. He was then arrested for DUI and child endangerment.

The boy was released to his mother after Pooch's arrest, and DCFS was quickly called in to investigate the alleged behavior.

The original news report about the arrest said one witness saw a child's car seat scattered among junk in the back seat, not properly installed. Another said they saw the toddler crying in the front seat.

Pooch plays Daryll on the longtime Showtime hit.