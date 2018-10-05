The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has opened an investigation into the wellbeing of Marion "Pooch" Hall''s 2-year-old son, stemming from the actor's arrest for DUI and child endangerment.

KCR/REX/Shutterstock

On Oct. 3, the "Ray Donovan" star was arrested after fellow drivers saw him letting his toddler son steer the car while sitting on Pooch's lap. The alleged incident ended when Pooch's car hit a parked car. After police arrived, Pooch was given a field sobriety test and, according to TMZ, he was three times more than the legal limit and "could barely walk."

The boy was released to his mother after Pooch's arrest.

Now, TMZ reports that DCFS will interview Pooch's family to determine if the alleged behavior is a common thing or a one-time incident. The report states that if DCFS workers believe this is an isolated incident, they may be inclined to let the court handle any presumed punishment.

There is one matter further complicating the issue, though, and that's that Pooch and the boy's mother may live together, and it doesn't appear that there is any reason to remove the boy from the mother's custody, at least as of now.

Pooch plays Daryll on the longtime Showtime hit.