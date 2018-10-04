"Ray Donovan" actor Marion "Pooch" Hall was arrested Wednesday night for DUI and felony child endangerment, after allegedly letting his 2-year-old son drive.

KCR/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that Pooch was driving in the Los Angeles area at 7:30 PM when fellow drivers called police to report that a small child was sitting on his lap and steering the car. At one point, Pooch's car even hit a parked car. No injuries were reported.

The report states that one witness saw a car seat scattered among the junk in the back seat, not properly installed. Another said they saw the toddler crying in the front seat.

Pooch was given a field sobriety test and, according to TMZ, he was three times more than the legal limit and "could barely walk."

The actor, who plays Daryll on the Showtime hit, was taken to jail. His son was released into his wife's care.

Pooch remains in jail on $100,000 bail.