Ice-T was arrested in New Jersey Wednesday morning after driving through a bridge toll without paying the fee -- real hardened criminal stuff!

According to TMZ, the "Law & Order: SVU" star was approaching the George Washington Bridge on the New Jersey side when he tried crossing into the E-ZPass lane, which is for drivers who prepay tolls with a transmitter. Unbeknownst to Ice, his transmitter didn't work.

The rapper-turned-actor was quickly pulled over by police for evading the toll.

Upon being pulled over, police discovered that the car Ice was in, a brand new McLaren, wasn't registered. Ice was arrested on toll evasion and for driving an unregistered vehicle.

Ice, who coincidentally plays a police officer on TV, told TMZ that he simply forgot to bring one of his seven E-Z Passes with him. The car, he said, is new and was shipped from California.

Ice was quickly released.

"Cops went a little Extra. Coulda just wrote a ticket. In and out.. Moovin," Ice tweeted on Oct. 24. He later added, "I love how people think just because I ACT like a cop on SVU I get special treatment from real cops... lol."

Fair to say that this kind of criminality like won't win him any street cred.