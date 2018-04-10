T.J. Miller was arrested in New York City for giving false information to federal authorities on Monday night, all of which was allegedly due to a grudge he held against a woman.

TMZ acquired and posted video of the arrest on April 10. The former "Silicon Valley" star was taken into custody by Port Authority cops and FBI agents.

Federal documents, obtained by TMZ, said T.J. was arrested over a false bomb threat he reported on March 18 while aboard an Amtrak train from Washington D.C. to New York. The documents said that he claimed a woman with brown hair and a scarf kept checking her bag and seemed to want to get off the train, but leave her bag behind. He said she "has a bomb in her bag."

An officer at the time asked the actor if he suffered from mental illness to which he denied.

"This is the first time I've ever made a call like this before," he said, according to documents. "I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out."

Authorities now believe he simply had a grudge against the woman after they got into a verbal augment. They think he made up the bomb threat to get back at her.

The report says T.J. was removed from his train last month after apparently getting intoxicated and exchanging profanity with a woman in the First Class car. She admitted to federal authorities that she had a verbal argument with the actor after he made comments about her hair. Still, an attendant on that train said the woman was not acting suspicious in any way.

A big problem, though, came as T.J. allegedly gave cops the wrong train number, and as a result a different train was stopped in Connecticut. It was evacuated and searched and caused huge delays and panic. Of course, T.J. wasn't even on that train, as he was headed to New York.

The documents, TMZ says, indicate that T.J.'s false claim caused 926 man hours-worth of delays and it forced the deployment of bomb squads in Connecticut and New York.

It's believed that T.J. was arrested when stopped by customs agents after returning to the United States from Canada, where he was performing his standup gig over the weekend.

He has since posted $100,000 bond and has been released.