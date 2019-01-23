Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kendra Wilkinson looks like she's tapping that reality TV well when it comes to romance, as she was photographed with a man who knows a thing or two about on-screen love.

The "Kendra On Top" star was photographed holding hands with former "Bachelorette" villain Chad Johnson on Monday after leaving Rocco's Tavern in Los Angeles. The two both wore huge smiles on their faces as they exited.

TMZ, who posted a photo of the duo, said that two reality TV veterans were inside for an hour on "what looked like a date night."

In addition to "The Bachelorette," Chad has appeared on "Celebrity Big Brother," "Famously Single," and he currently stars in MTV's reality show, "Ex on the Beach."

Kendra filed for divorce from her ex, Hank Baskett, in April 2018, but she's having trouble actually getting a judge to sign off on the divorce documents because she keeps filling out the paperwork incorrectly.

Last November, the court rejected the final divorce documents because the former Playboy model forgot to check a required box. Earlier this month, TMZ reported that her paperwork was rejected again because of another error. The documents were returned to Kendra, and the court clerk explained to the reality TV star why they were rejected. In fact, the reason was bolded, underlined and enlarged.

"Please make sure the forms you submit have the correct case number, the full case number should be on all forms in the appropriate place, please check each form prior to submission to court," the clerk said, TMZ reported.