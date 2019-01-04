Kendra Wilkinson is still officially married to Hank Baskett because she can't seem to get the paperwork filled out correctly — something that has now happened for the second time.

Last November, the court rejected the final divorce documents because the former Playboy model forgot to check a required box.

Now, TMZ reports that her paperwork was rejected again because of another error. The documents were returned to Kendra, and the court clerk explained to the reality TV star why they were rejected. In fact, the reason was bolded, underlined and enlarged.

"Please make sure the forms you submit have the correct case number, the full case number should be on all forms in the appropriate place, please check each form prior to submission to court," the clerk said, TMZ reported.

Hank, for the record, also signed the paperwork.

In October 2018, Kendra said on Instagram that she signed her last divorce document, describing it as "brutal."

"I gave it all I got. Truly did. I'm beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second," she wrote at the time, adding, "Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol."

Hanks and Kendra, who married in 2009, filed for divorce in April 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.

"Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways," she wrote in a social media post at the time. "I'm beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that's why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile."