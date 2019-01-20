It looks like there will be a summer wedding for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, and it promises to be an over-the-top affair.

"It will not be a long engagement," a source told E! News, adding that wedding planning has already begun. "There will be no expense spared."

SPOT / BACKGRID

Everyone, the source said, "wants to give Katherine the perfect day."

Multiple media outlets believe the ceremony will be religious.

"This isn't going to be a small wedding," a source told People magazine. "Arnold and Maria's little girl is getting married. It's a very big deal. There will be no expense spared to give Katherine her dream wedding day."

Katherine's parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, already treat Chris like family and can't wait to make it official.

"Katherine definitely found her Prince Charming," an insider told E!, noting that her family is "over the moon that he proposed and that they are taking this next step."

Chris Pratt / Instagram

What's not known yet is where the nuptials will take place — some think they could marry in Martha's Vineyard, where there are a slew of properties owned by Maria's family.

Martha's Vineyard is "a special place for Katherine and where she spent a lot of time growing up," an insider told E! News. "Chris wants her to have her perfect day and whatever she wants."

The wedding has the makings to be the wedding of the year.

"It will be big and very traditional," an insider said. "Maria will be very involved with the planning."

According to those close to the couple, an engagement, which Chris announced on Jan. 13, seemed to be in the cards very, very early on. Chris, a source said, "believes God put Katherine in his life." Technically, that is true, as Chris first connected with Katherine's mom at church. Maria decided to play matchmaker.

Soon, Maria will have her hands full, too, as she intends to throw an engagement party and bridal shower for her daughter.

"It's a very special time for the family and everyone is completely thrilled," a source said. "They can't stop smiling and celebrating."