Four months ago, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin quietly became husband and wife inside a New York City courthouse barely three months after rekindling their previously on-off romance.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

A few days ago, Page Six revealed that the couple recently sent out save-the-date notices for a larger ceremony planned for Feb. 28 so that they can celebrate their union with family and friends.

Now TMZ is reporting new details about the pop star and model's plans for a second ceremony. TMZ confirms that the couple's second wedding will happen during the weekend of March 1 which, as any devoted fan of the Biebs will know, marks the former teen idol's 25th birthday. According to TMZ, the timing "ain't no coincidence" because Justin "wanted to be a 'married' man by his next bday," the site explains.

And while the first, legal wedding took place on the East Coast, where the couple both have family, this one will go down in the Los Angeles area. TMZ reports that Justin and Hailey, 22, had initially hoped to have their bigger, better ceremony -- which will be a religious one -- in New York, where the bride's parents live, or in the groom's native Canada. But their desire for warm weather ultimately won out.

REX/Shutterstock

So who's on the guest list? TMZ reports that Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are two stars who have received a save-the-date email, though many more bold-faced names are expected to attend.

Page Six previously revealed that the Biebers' second wedding will include a performance by dancers who are already in rehearsals to hone their moves, and that Justin's personal DJ, Tay James, is holding down music duties for the nuptials.

Days after Justin proposed in the Bahamas, Hailey's former aunt, actress Kim Basinger, said her daughter, Hailey's cousin Ireland Baldwin, had been asked to be a part of the model's big day. "Oh, it'll be fun," Kim told Us Weekly at an animal welfare event. "[Hailey's sister] Alaia [Baldwin] and Ireland, they're in the wedding."

Greg Pace/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Hailey herself has dropped other hints about what guests can expect. Back in September when asked about how she envisioned her wedding day, she told The Cut, "I just picture lights strung everywhere." She also shared, "I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful." At the time, Hailey had yet to choose a wedding dress though said she had selected a designer.

"My sister will be my bridesmaid. I was hers last year," Hailey added. "And maybe Justin's little sister [Jazmyn Bieber] as a flower girl. Is 10 too old?"