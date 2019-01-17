Former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Manzo revealed on Instagram that she's struggled with pregnancy and suffered several miscarriages.

During a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Story, the reality TV star was asked if she wanted more children. She replied, "Sometimes … I recently lost a few pregnancies but God is in charge not me."

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Dina, 46, is already the mother to daughter Lexi, 22, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tommy Manzo.

During the same Q&A, amid reports that she is secretly married, Dina was also asked if she and David Cantin, 39, have already tied the knot. The "Housewives" alum deflected, writing, "Maybe" alongside a smiley emoji.

However, Radar Online claims the two are indeed married, citing property records in which she has taken David's last name.

According to documents obtained by the website, "Claudine Cantin" was listed alongside David for a $2.3 million property in Southern California.

The news comes about a year and a half after Dina and David were robbed and beaten during a home invasion inside their New Jersey home. While the couple was tied up, the thieves went through the house and stole cash and jewelry. After the robbers fled, David, who reportedly suffered a broken nose, was able to free himself and Dina.