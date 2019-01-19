Is something brewing between Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne?

That's what some fans were left wondering after the age-mismatched stars traded a pair of flirtatious Instagram comments this week.

According to Us Weekly, Naomi, 48, made the fist move on IG on Tuesday, Jan. 15, when she replied to a shirtless selfie the 25-year-old former One Direction singer posted of himself.

"Beautiful Soul," she commented, adding a heart Emoji. Us points out she was among the first to respond to the pic.

"Lmaoooo what is going on????" wondered one of Liam's followers after noticing Naomi's comment.

Fast forward to Friday and it was Liam's turn to dole out the compliments.

After spotting a selfie Naomi posted of her wavy hair and natural makeup ahead of the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter show during Men's Paris Fashion Week, Liam wrote, "Perfection in a person," tossing a rose Emoji on the end of his message. "Don't give me those eyes," he added.

Liam has reportedly been single since he and Cheryl Cole split last summer. The singers share a 1-year-old son, Bear.

Naomi, who's been linked to Diddy, Leonardo DiCaprio and Usher, was rumored to have been dating magician David Blaine last fall.