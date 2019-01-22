While Zack and Kelly were "America's Sweethearts," it seems that Zack and Jessie and were the "Saved By The Bell" power couple in real life.

While speaking to Anna Faris on her Unqualified podcast, Mark-Paul Gosselaar revealed that he and Elizabeth Berkley dated for a bit.

John Salangsang / Variety / REX/Shutterstock

"You know how it is," he said. "When you're working on a set, and we were young, there's no one around really. I mean, you work and live in a bubble."

Mark, who famously played Zack Morris, has previously said that the "Bell" cast often dated each other. More than anything else, he implies that that was the case because of a lack of options.

Ben Hider/Fox/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

"You're in L.A., right. You're in your cars and you come to set and you do your work and you're with these beautiful women and then you go back in your car...and you're not going to school, so you don't have a lot of choices," he said. "People say, 'Well didn't you go out?' Not really."

Rex USA

Mark, who currently stars in "The Passage," said he and his castmates had no real way of knowing how the big the show was at that time, as it was long before social media. When he was 19, "Bell" was done and "it came to an abrupt end for me," he said.

While searching for gigs, he detailed cars, something that humbled him.

"It was two years of not knowing where my paycheck was going to come," he said.

Still, after all these years, Mark, now 44, has a soft spot for Zack, but notes that he's far from the angel that people believe.

NBC

"If you really break it down, he did some really sh---y things," Mark said. "And it's funny if you're a real, true fan."