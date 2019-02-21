Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy have broken up after just a few weeks of dating, and it seems that her ex had something to do with it.

TMZ reported on Thursday that the duo ended things after getting into a heated argument about Tyga, who Chyna shares a son with. Chyna and Soulja Boy "started bickering about each other's true intentions in their relationship," the website noted.

After the split, Tyga posted a very graphic tweet, but later deleted it. He then took the high road.

"My apologies to Blac Chyna and my fans for the previous tweet," he wrote. "Blac Chyna and I have a mutual friendship nothing more nothing less."

Just days before the split, TMZ said the relationship started as a revenge romance — they both wanted to troll Tyga, who Soulja Boy has beef with. According to the report, the two concocted a plan to merely pretend they were dating, but then it turned into an actual relationship.

In fact, on Feb. 13, Soulja Boy tweeted that he was "in love."

The eventual breakup apparently wasn't solely based on Tyga.

"Soulja and Chyna just weren't on the same wavelength," TMZ said, claiming the rapper wanted to be out and about, whereas Chyna wanted a more low-key relationship. Chyna eventually felt that Soulja Boy "wasn't ready to commit," the website noted.

The split could be short lived. TMZ claimed that there is a possibility that the two could reconcile.