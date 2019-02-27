"Star Trek" star Zachary Quinto and his boyfriend of nearly six years, Miles McMillan, have split.

"They amicably split earlier this year," a source told People magazine.

Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

There had been suspicion of a possible breakup for months, as Miles hadn't uploaded a photo to social media with Zachary since the 2018 Tony Awards.

"Last night at the Tonys with my one and only!," Miles captioned a photo at the time. Shortly before that, Miles shared a photo of Zachary on his birthday, telling him, "I love you forever and ever!!" Zachary hasn't made reference to Miles since October 2018.

Over the weekend, Zachary attended Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party in Los Angeles with "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita. Miles, meanwhile, was also in Los Angeles at the same time, where he attended Elton John's AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party without Zachary.

Several years ago, in a happier time, Zachary and Miles thought about marriage.

"We love each other and we talk about it, but we have no immediate plans," Quinto told E! News in 2015.

In fact, in 2016, many thought the two had gotten engaged when Zachary was seen wearing a ring. He quickly set those rumors to rest.

"It's a vintage ring that I bought as a gift for Miles and because we were not together on this long press tour I was like, 'I am going to take that ring because I love it,'" the actor said at the time. "But the only finger it fit on was my ring finger on my left hand so I didn't think much of it."