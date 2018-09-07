ICYMI: The week in TV for Sept. 2-8

Colton Underwood is the new Bachelor -- and Bachelor Nation is not impressed

Colton Underwood, who vied for Becca Kufrin's heart on Season 14 of "The Bachelorette" and recently appeared on Season 5 of "Bachelor in Paradise," will hand out the roses on Season 23 of "The Bachelor." The former NFL tight end and professed virgin left Tia Booth -- whom he briefly dated before his stint on "The Bachelorette" -- heartbroken when he dumped her on the Sept. 3 episode of "BiP." Bachelor Nation immediately took to social media to disparage ABC's selection of the controversial 26 year old.

