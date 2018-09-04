Just four months after tying the knot, "The Real Housewives of New York" star Danielle Staub is about to be single again. On Tuesday, her short-lived husband served her with divorce papers.

"She is doing well, strong and ready to move forward with her life," a source told Page Six.

The reality TV star will now have 35 days to respond to Marty Caffrey's filing.

Realistically, the filing should come as no surprise, as the two have been feuding for months. Reports indicate that Marty didn't attend her masquerade birthday party in July because they were fighting.

In August, New York City media claimed that the marriage was in shambles and Marty had been refusing to speak to Danielle. However, he was speaking to other people.

During an interview with Radar Online in late July, Marty accused Danielle of "financial, verbal and emotional abuse."

The same day, Danielle's rep responded, telling Page Six that Marty's behavior was extremely troubling considering he's refused to discuss what's happening with his wife. "Danielle is very disappointed that Marty spent time composing a three-page statement for the media but won't sit down and talk with her about the situation," her rep told the New York Post's gossip column, adding, "She is also disappointed that he seems much more concerned about press coverage than he does about his marriage."

The duo later filed restraining orders against each other.

On Aug. 12, Page Six said Danielle was preparing for divorce.

"Danielle has received a letter advising her to retain counsel, which she has," her rep said. "The two attorneys spoke and both sides agreed to keep this matter private. It's disappointing to her that only 48 hours later that understanding is apparently no longer being honored."

Danielle and Marty married in May in a Bimini beach ceremony.