Talk about a happy ending!

Raymond Santana, a member of the wrongly convicted Central Park Five, is engaged to former reality star and model Deelishis.

On Thursday, Raymond posted a video of him sliding a Tiffany and Co. engagement ring on his lady love's hand.

"Yea its official..ya can really hate me now!! @iamsodeelishis is officially off the market... shes all mines…#GODgavemethegoahead..," he captioned the video.

On Friday morning, Deelishis, who won the second season of VH1's "Flavor of Love" in the mid 2000s, posted a video of the ring to her Instagram Story, writing, "Woke up different. God loves me and so does Mr. Santana."

Raymond had openly spoke of starting a life with Deelishis, who's real name is Chandra Davis.

People magazine reports that the couple has children from previous relationships.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

A member of the Central Park Five, Raymond and four of his friends were wrongfully convicted of raping a jogger in 1989. Raymond, along with Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam and Kharey Wise spent years in prison after they were found guilty of the Central Park attack. In 2002, their convictions were overturned and the men received a settlement from New York City of more than $40 million.

Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Central Park Five have since dubbed themselves The Exonerated Five. Their story was thrust into the forefront of pop culture earlier this year with the release of Netflix's miniseries "When They See Us," which chronicled their convictions and eventual exonerations.