Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Alexis Bellino has a new boyfriend.

The reality TV star showed off her new beau, Andy Bohn, on Instagram on Sunday, calling him "my forever" in hashtags.

"RAMS Fam here @acbohn #loveisintheair #myforever," she captioned an image of Andy touching her stomach. However, she was quick to point out that she is not expecting.

"No I'm not preggers, he is holding my hand," she told a fan. "But we wouldn't mind one more in the future."

Alexis' Instagram followers seemed impressed by her new man, as many called him an "upgrade."

In August, Alexis officially divorced her husband of 13 years, Jim Bellino.

A few months prior, in June, Jim filed for divorce. He cited irreconcilable differences and "TBD" as their date of separation. Afterward, The Blast reported that the couple will share custody of their kids evenly.

"We hold one another in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents," the couple said in a statement. "We have agreed on 50/50 custody of the children, and we ask that you respect our privacy by not theorizing about the reasons for our divorce."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Jim and Alexis share children James, 12, and 11-year-old twins Melania and Mackenna.

In the statement, Jim and Alexis went on to say that their divorce was a "mutual decision," and felt that the public "know we made this choice together, with love, and as the best decision for our children's future."

After news of the split was reported, many speculated that something sinister was behind the divorce, but the couple said those reports are "absurd."

"There is nothing provocative, alluring, or sordid about the dissolution of our marriage," the statement said. "Quite to the contrary, we strongly support each other just as we have since the beginning of our relationship."