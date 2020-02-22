Joe Giudice is revealing the exact moment he knew that his marriage was over.

On Saturday, Joe posted a clip from the upcoming season finale of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" that show Teresa Giudice refusing to let him sleep in the same bed as her, as they've been apart for four years while he served prison time.

"My "AHA moment!," he captioned a video, along with a montage of photos of he and Teresa from their 20-year marriage. "That was my moment of insight. I felt rejected. This is the first time while filming a scene, I had severe anxiety and grief. I was [locked] up for four years, any human would have a psychological impact of prison life."

Joe and Teresa split in December 2019 after she visited him in Italy along with their daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11. It was the first time in four years that they were able to see him as a free man, as all other visits took place in prison.

During the sneak peek, Joe and Teresa speak about their sleeping arrangement in Italy.

"Well, I mean, were you expecting to sleep with me?," she asked. "I mean, we got 20 years in our marriage," he replied.

"We haven't been together in almost four years, so it's kinda weird, right?" Teresa explained. "I don't know, I mean, it's been a long time, you know? You need to, like, slow it down."

Joe is seen putting on his coat and leaving, saying, "Listen, by the end of this trip, things could change. Who the hell knows?"

In his Instagram post, he gave more context.

"This was the moment, I knew deep in my heart she was being difficult with me for a reason," Joe said of the clip. "My wife has never said no to sleeping with me. I had to walk away. I don't have resentment against her(her emotions are justified). it was off guard should have been private. I realized I must be responsible for only my kids that's what matters. I want to provide, encourage, embrace them with my love in limited time together."