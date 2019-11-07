For the first time in over three years, the Giudice family is together again.

On Wednesday, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice boarded an Italy-bound plane with her four daughters to visit her husband and the girls' father, Joe Giudice. On Thursday, they were all reunited.

"We're back," Gia Giudice captioned a family snap from Italy, Joe's possibly-permanent home.

Joe shared the photo on his Instagram Story, as well.

The visit comes after Joe served 41 months in prison for fraud and while he continues to fight his deportation to Italy.

Page Six said a Bravo camera crew was also in Italy to document the family reunion for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Julio Cortez/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Now that Joe's free, albeit in Italy, he and Teresa can certainly work on their marriage, something that they agree is severely frayed. In fact, Teresa said she wouldn't move to Italy if Joe is permanently deported there.

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

In October, they spoke about the state of their marriage with Andy Cohen, indicating that it's at a crossroads.

"I'm waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently," Teresa said. "I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We'll know when we see each other."

Charles Sykes/Bravo

The couple's children — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — aren't blind to the fact that Teresa and Joe's marriage could very well end.

"I want to wake up with someone every single day," Teresa told Andy. "I think they get it. I don't think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand. Because the way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don't think he would be faithful. I think he would have someone there and have me here. I just don't want to live that life."

Joe added, "If we stay together, we stay together, if we don't, we don't. It's a conversation, we'll see. … As long as she's happy, that's all that really matters. I'm not going to tell her what to do. If she doesn't feel like she wants to be with me anymore, then that's the thing to do."