Joe and Teresa Giudice are about to air it all out.

The longtime star of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" announced that she and her husband will sit down with Andy Cohen to discuss everything going on in their lives, including Joe's deportation appeal and his current life in his native Italy.

"Joe and I will be sitting down with @Andy to discuss everything that has been happening with us and our family the past few months," she tweeted on Monday.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked" will air Sunday on Bravo.

The couple has not been without their share of drama, as they've both served prison sentences this decade for fraud. After her 11-month sentence finished in late 2015, Joe began serving his 41-month sentence. However, since Joe committed a crime and isn't a United States citizen, a judge ordered him deported after he completed his time in March. He appealed the deportation decision while being detained in an ICE facility. After his appeal was initially denied, he appealed again.

While the latest appeal makes its way through the courts, Joe is waiting it out in Italy, the same country to which he very well may be deported.

It's not known when a judge will rule on Joe's latest appeal to be allowed to stay in -- or this case, return to -- the United States.

The future of Joe and Teresa's marriage could depend on his immigration status. Earlier this year while appearing on the "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion show, Teresa said she and Joe will go their separate ways if he's sent back to Italy.

"To pick up my children and just move to another country, I don't think that would be good for my children," she said. "So I mean, so no, I probably wouldn't [follow him to Italy]."