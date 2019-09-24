Joe Giudice is so desperate and eager to get out of ICE custody that he's actually requesting to go to the country where he's potentially being deported to.

Curtis Means/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is currently sitting in an ICE detention center while appealing his deportation to Italy. But, TMZ reported on Tuesday that Joe filed documents in federal appeals court requesting his immediate release from an ICE detention center, indicating he wants to wait it out in Italy.

Why? Well, it's about the Benjamins.

Teresa Giudice's husband noted in the court documents that he wants to "begin working and contributing financially to his wife and four young children."

Julio Cortez / AP / REX/Shutterstock

Recently Joe requested that ICE release him on bond so he can spend time with his family while his appeal process plays out, but that request was shot down.

"Joe is extremely disappointed," James J. Leonard, the Giudice family attorney, said in a statement after the ruling. "He spent the last six months in a cage not able to hug or kiss his wife or daughters when they came to visit him. We treat animals in shelters better than we treat human beings in these ICE facilities."

Asked by Us Weekly about the situation, Teresa said, "It's a sad time with my husband and everything, so we're going to try and work it out as best we can. The most important thing is our four daughters, so I'm hoping Joe is able to stay in the United States."

Jeff Daly/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Last fall, an immigration judge ordered Joe to be deported after finishing his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. He fought the decision, but he lost the appeal. He has since appealed again and is awaiting a decision.

Earlier this year, Teresa said she will likely divorce Joe if he is deported to Italy.

"I'm not doing a long distance relationship. I'm not doing it," she told host Andy Cohen. "I want somebody with me every day."

She added, "I know exactly what happens -- I'm sure he'll be with other women. It happens. You do the long-distance thing, it's not going to work. I'd be like, 'Bye bye.'"