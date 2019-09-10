Joe Giudice has been in ICE custody since being released from prison in March, and he's now pleading with a judge to let him wait out his deportation case at home with his family.

Curtis Means/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star's team will attend a bond hearing in a Pennsylvania immigration court on Wednesday to decide whether he can be released from ICE custody while he's appealing his deportation case. Joe will not attend the hearing in person, but will appear via a video, TMZ said. Joe's wife, Teresa Giudice, is expected to be on hand.

The reality TV star is reportedly homesick and annoyed, believing he's getting a raw deal.

"What is happening to Joe Giudice and to his family and thousands of other families regarding these draconian immigration laws is nothing short of inhumane," Giudice family attorney, James Leonard Jr., told TMZ. "We are praying for some sort of relief tomorrow from the Court. This family has paid their debt to society and then some. Enough is enough."

Joe's team will argue that he shouldn't be detained while his case plays out.

Julio Cortez / AP / REX/Shutterstock

Joe went to prison in March 2016 and served a 41-month sentence for conspiracy to commit wire and bankruptcy fraud. While behind bars, an immigration judge ordered him to be deported to his native Italy after doing his time. After being released from prison, Joe was immediately taken into ICE custody. Joe has since appealed the judge's decision, but lost. He has appealed again.

Jeff Daly/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

As for he and Teresa's marriage, she said she will likely divorce Joe if he is deported to Italy.

"I'm not doing a long distance relationship. I'm not doing it," Teresa told host Andy Cohen earlier this year. "I want somebody with me every day."

She added, "I know exactly what happens -- I'm sure he'll be with other women. It happens. You do the long-distance thing, it's not going to work. I'd be like, 'Bye bye.'"