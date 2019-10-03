Joe Giudice is bound for Italy... He just hopes it's not a one-way flight.

Last month, the former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star filed documents in court requesting his immediate release from an ICE detention center. Surprisingly, he indicated that he wants to wait out his deportation appeal in Italy, the same county to which he very well may be deported.

According to an Oct. 3 TMZ report, Joe got his wish, and a judge signed off on his request, meaning the Teresa Giudice's husband is saying goodbye to America for the time being… and maybe for good.

The reality TV star has been in ICE custody ever since finishing his 41-month prison sentence for fraud in March. While in prison, a judge ordered that he be deported to his native Italy. He fought the decision but lost the appeal. He has since appealed again and is awaiting that decision.

It's not known when a judge will rule on Joe's latest appeal to be allowed to stay in -- or this case, return to -- the United States.

Joe and his legal team have made no secret of the fact that he was miserable while in ICE custody -- his team called the facilities "inhumane" -- but they claim that he wants to go to Italy now for financial reasons.

Joe noted in court documents that he wants to "begin working and contributing financially to his wife and four young children."

Earlier this year, Teresa said she will likely divorce Joe if he is permanently deported to Italy.

"I'm not doing a long distance relationship. I'm not doing it," she told Andy Cohen. "I want somebody with me every day."

She added, "I know exactly what happens -- I'm sure he'll be with other women. It happens. You do the long-distance thing, it's not going to work. I'd be like, 'Bye bye.'"