Joe Giudice is feeling nostalgic about his relationship with his estranged wife Teresa Giudice as he continues to adjust to life in Italy, where he's been since October.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, Teresa's ex shared a slideshow on Instagram that looked back on the former couple's two decades together.

"Don't fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with," he wrote in the caption. He went on to say he's been "growing and learning more from today's generation," and credited Millennials like the four daughters he shares with Teresa with his new appreciation for keeping his ego in check.

The slideshow included pics from his recent visit with daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, in Rome, where he'll remain until a final decision is made about his deportation.

While the reality star was still serving 41 months in prison for fraud, a judge ruled that because he'd failed to officially immigrate to the U.S. after he was born in Italy, he could be sent back there given the nature of his crimes.

In July 2013, Joe and Teresa were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud, making false statements on loan applications and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa was sentenced to 14 months behind bars but only served 11. She was released in 2015. Joe's sentence began in March 2016.

Multiple outlets confirmed their split in December of last year.