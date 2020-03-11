Stars who got engaged in 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at all the celeb couples who got engaged in 2020, starting with this darling duo... Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee took to Instagram on Feb. 18 to announce that they got engaged after about a year and a half of coupledom. The duo shared more happy news just a few weeks later: They welcomed their first child together, son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, on March 6. Now keep reading for more...

