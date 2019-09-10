Dog the Bounty Hunter opens up about grief, wife Beth's cancer death, new show 'Dog's Most Wanted' and more

Dog the Bounty Hunter has been chasing bad guys for decades and has no plans to stop anytime soon. In fact, he's upping the ante with his newest show, "Dog's Most Wanted," which follows Dog (real name: Duane Chapman) as he tracks down the biggest baddies from the list of America's Most Wanted criminals. The series, which premiered on WGN America on Sept. 4, 2019, also chronicles Dog's late wife Beth Chapman's cancer diagnosis and treatment. Wonderwall.com chatted with the infamous bounty hunter about dealing with grief, his feelings about modern medicine, what viewers can expect from his new show and more...

RELATED: Inside Beth Chapman's life with Dog the Bounty Hunter