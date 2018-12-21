Dog the Bounty Hunter, Beth Chapman 'clinging to each other' as she battles cancer, plus more news

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman seek out other treatments amid Beth's cancer battle

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and Beth Chapman are doing everything they can to find alternative treatment options for the throat cancer Beth is fighting once again. The reality stars tell E! News that after being given "a 50/50 chance of the chemotherapy working," Beth is looking into "other treatments" in Boston and Houston, where MD Anderson, currently ranked as the best cancer center in the country by U.S. News and World Report, is located. "Beth is very strong, very healthy and very active" and she and Dog have been "trying very had to keep things as normal as possible for their children" since she was released from the hospital on Nov. 27, the family said in a statement. Dog has reportedly gone back to bounty hunting full-time given the cost of Beth's medical bills. In the meantime, the family members say they're "clinging to each other while they go through the search for a cure." Beth was first diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017. By December, the cancer had gone into remission. Doctors discovered last month that it had returned.

