Word up! Khloe Kardashian's daughter is doing some talking!

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The reality TV star said her infant daughter True has said her first word.

"I can't believe my baby is seven-months-old!" Khloe wrote on her subscription-based app on Wednesday. "True now has three teeth and she's going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can't get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I'm just not funny, LOL. She also says 'dada,' but I think she means 'mama.' [wink emoji]"

A few hours after she revealed True's first words, Khloe shared a series of images of True on Instagram. In the pics, the tot smiles while sitting inside a tan handbag.

"Nothing can change this love," she captioned the adorable snaps.

Recently, Khloe was able to relive the birth of her daughter on her family's reality show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." Unfortunately, she's also been forced to relive the trauma of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, something she learned of just days before welcoming her mini-me.

Still, she wanted Tristan in the delivery room with her when she gave birth.

"This is something that I've waited for my entire life. I don't want to take away anything from this moment and I have always been a believer of 'don't make permanent decisions off temporary emotions.' And you know what? Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time," she said. "I want to experience this magical moment, and I want this for me and my daughter -- and for him, at the end of the day."

@realtristan13 / Instagram

When a fan told Khloe that inviting Tristan to witness true's birth was a "very mature way of thinking," Khloe responded, "My biggest fear was to be selfish and emotional (all understandable under these circumstances) during this time. I had to have a lot of talks within myself to keep calm. I want True to look back at her baby photo albums and see love and complete bliss. She deserved to have her family in the room while she took her first breath! I'm proud at how I found the strength to do everything for True even before I met her."