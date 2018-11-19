Ryan Reynolds jokes Hugh Jackman 'must be stopped' after nuzzling Emily Blunt, plus more news

Ryan Reynolds jokes that Hugh Jackman 'must be stopped' after cozying up to Emily Blunt

Too close for comfort? John Krasinski seems to think so -- and he's not alone. Over the weekend, Hugh Jackman shared a photo of himself with his "Marry Poppins" costar, Emily Blunt, after the two interviewed one another for "Variety Studio: Actors on Actors" on PBS. The shot Hugh posted was innocent enough, as was the caption, which read, "Had the pleasure of chatting with the amazing Emily Blunt today." But as ET noticed, Emily's husband, John Krasinski, shared a different image from the Variety event -- in which his wife closed her eyes and laughed as Hugh nuzzled her blonde hair. "Eeeeeeasy Hugh... not sure this is what @Variety meant with #ActorsonActors..." John joked, adding, "Don't make me think I can hurt you." That's when Ryan waded into the mix. The "Deadpool" star has cultivated quite the social media relationship with Hugh, teasing him on multiple fronts including his heritage (Ryan announced that the Australian actor has been lying to us all along and is actually from Milwaukee, not Down Under.) "This is a call to action," Ryan wrote in response to John's jokey complaint about the seeming coziness between Hugh and his wife. "This man must be stopped." Ryan, of course, is no stranger to social media trolling. An avowed fan of making fun of his wife, Blake Lively, online (and getting trolled right back as a result) the star's also been known to go after Donald Trump, Paddington Bear and his entire email contact list.

