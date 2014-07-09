LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Justin Bieber will be charged in Los Angeles in connection with an egg-throwing incident in January that damaged a neighbor's home.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office says Bieber will be charged Wednesday with one count of misdemeanor vandalism.

Spokeswoman Jane Robison says the singer will not be present for the 1:30 p.m. arraignment at Superior Court in Van Nuys.

Sheriff's investigators searched Bieber's Calabasas home on Jan. 14 searching for evidence in the case and arrested one of the singer's friends on felony drug possession charges. Surveillance footage seized from Bieber's home appears to show the pop star high-fiving friends and celebrating after throwing eggs at his neighbor's home earlier that month.

The Grammy-nominated singer faces two other cases in Florida and Toronto.