Jennifer Garner is having the best time dating businessman John Miller. And, according to Us Weekly, which last week broke the story that the two were dating, she's fallen hard for the handsome CEO of Cali Group, a tech company that also owns CaliBurger restaurants.

"Jen is head over heels in love," a source told Us Weekly in its new issue, which hit newsstands on Oct. 31.

On Oct. 24, 40-year-old John -- who some have pointed out bears a resemblance to Jen's ex-boyfriend and former "Alias" co-star Michael Vartan -- flew to New York to spend time with the actress, Us reported. "Things are moving very, very quickly" after six months of dating, the source added.

A few days later on Oct. 27, Jen, 46, was spotted with ex Ben Affleck, 46, in a private box at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles where, E! News reported, they brought their three kids to watch the Boston Red Sox play in Game 4 of the World Series. (Ben went the next night too with Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel.)

But after the game, Jen met up with John who, just like her, is waiting for a final divorce judgement so he can be single again. (He and his wife of 13 years, violinist Caroline Campbell, with whom he has two kids, broke up in 2011 then reconciled and split again in 2014, according to reports.)

For Jen and John -- who graduated from Stanford Law School before embarking on his business career -- "It's gotten very serious," Us Weekly's source said.

Jen loves that John is nothing like Ben. "John has no vices," the source told Us Weekly. "He isn't a womanizer or a drinker."

People magazine, however, reports in its new issue, which also hit newsstands on Halloween, that Jen and John's romance is "not serious," according to an insider. "But she enjoys his company."

People's source disputes Us magazine's reporting that John has met the actress' three kids. "They both have separate families that they are focused on," the insider told People. "They see each other when they can."