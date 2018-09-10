Blake Lively trolls Ryan Reynolds ahead of their sixth anniversary, plus more news

Blake Lively gave Ryan Reynolds the gift of trolling for their anniversary

Just in time for their sixth anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 9, Blake Lively indulged in a little social media trolling at the expense of her favorite target: her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Ryan, who has an ownership stake in Aviation American Gin, posted a photo of a massive delivery truck with his mug on it and the words, "Driver does not carry cash, just Aviation gin." In his caption, Ryan joked, "Turns out the driver really doesn't carry cash. But he DOES carry pepper spray... and a s***load of @aviationgin #Aviationowner." Noting the not so "subtle" size of her man's image on the truck, Blake promptly commented, "Who needs a mini van?! I'm driving this from now on. Subtle, gorgeous, and OHMYGAWDYOUREHUGE," according to People. The quip comes after a summer full of gleefully sarcastic remarks on social media for Blake -- who in June teased Ryan about a clip that showed him talking to his fictional twin brother ("S---. Your brother is hot," she commented, "I've made a terrible mistake…") -- and Ryan, who replied, "You haven't made a mistake. You've been living with him for over a year."

