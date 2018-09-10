Post Malone's rough few weeks continued, as a report indicated that he was a recent target of home invasion.

What the crooks didn't realize, though, is that Post doesn't live in that house anymore, and hasn't for months.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that three men broke into a Los Angeles county home that Post previously lived in on Sept. 1. A resident living there was pistol whipped, the report said.

There was no doubt as to who the thugs were after, as one of them shouted, "Where's Post Malone?," TMZ said.

The men stole about $20,000 worth of cash, jewelry and cell phones. The victims have no connection to the "Better Now" rapper.

Jason Sheldon/REX/Shutterstock

Largely through no fault of his own, Post, 23, has been surrounded by bad luck lately. On Aug. 21, just a day after winning an MTV VMA, his airplane had to make an emergency landing after two of its tires blew out just after takeoff. However, adding to the drama, the plane had to circle for hours to burn off fuel before landing.

On Sept. 7, Post was the passenger in his Rolls-Royce when another car T-boned the luxury automobile on the driver's side. Post walked away unscathed.

Post was also very close with rapper Mac Miller, who passed away on Sept. 7 of an apparent overdose.