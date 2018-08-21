Rapper Post Malone experienced an in-air emergency after the private plane he is currently on blew two tires after takeoff.

After hours of circling in the air to burn off fuel, the plane landed safely at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York.

After landing, Post told TMZ, "I hate flying, in general. I don't even know what to say. I'm shook."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

He went on to praise the flight crew.

"They're one hell of a team on that aircraft, and we're here," he said. "We're here on earth, and I need a beer, and I need some wine at the same time."

The rapper and his team left Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Aug. 21 bound for London. A law enforcement source told TMZ that the private plane's tires blew off during takeoff and the pilot circled back around to perform an emergency landing. However, per the report, the pilot was told to fly to Massachusetts in order to burn more fuel for a safer possible "crash landing." While circling, the pilot was eventually told to divert to the Stewart Airport .

Air traffic audio indicated that there are 16 people aboard the Gulfstream IV.

TMZ noted that the plane had 3,700 gallons of fuel to burn before landing.

REX/Shutterstock

The incident comes a day after Post took home the award for Song of the Year at the MTV VMAs. He also performed with 21 Savage and Aerosmith.