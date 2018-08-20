Kendall Jenner did not make any new friends in the modeling community after her recent comments about being "super selective" when it comes to the jobs she takes.

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"Since the beginning we've been super selective about what shows I would do," she recently told Love magazine. "I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f—k those girls do. More power to 'em."

Well, "those girls," as the reality TV star called them, didn't take too kindly to those words.

"This makes me so angry," Victoria's Secret model Jac Jagaciak commented on Love's Instagram page, according to Page Six. "So disrespectful to literally 99% of people in the industry — yes, they had to work their way up. Please get in tough with the real world!"

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model Vita Sidorkina: "Maybe 'those girls' need to pay their bills that's why they are doing 30 shows? No words…"

Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Some models posted Kendall's comments to their Instagram Stories.

"'… Whatever the f—k those girls do' is do their very best to make their way up AND try to make some money so that they can provide for themselves and their families," model Daria Strokous wrote. "Oh, and it's 70 shows a season by the way and we are all f—king proud of every single one of the girls that did it."

Fellow model Peyton Knight shared a long takedown of Kendall, "This kinda disrespect towards other models who have NO NAME for themselves walking into the industry is disgusting. We don't get to 'choose' which shows to do, and it's an honor to do a lot… If we said no to multiple jobs we wouldn't have a career."

She added the hashtag "End The Privilege."