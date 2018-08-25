TMZ is reporting that rapper Wiz Khalifa's LA-area home was broken into during the early morning hours of Saturday—the culprits, however, were reportedly scared off by a houseguest before they could inflict too much damage on the residence.

JLN Photography/REX/Shutterstock

According to police sources who spoke to TMZ, two men in hoodies busted some glass and then entered the San Fernando Valley home around 4:45 a.m. A member of the hip hop star's crew was present at the house at the time, but when they came down to check after hearing the noise, the perpetrators were gone.

Another TMZ source add that at this time, no property appears to be missing--the only damage is the broken glass. Police are still looking into the incident.

The burglary attempt on the "See You Again" rapper's home comes just after a break-in at Christina Milian and her beau, M. Pokora's place, which happened Friday around 1 p.m. The thieves got away with jewelry and watches worth reportedly upwards of $100 thousand.

Per TMZ's reporting, famous home burglaries have been an increasing problem over a year now, and it keeps happening.